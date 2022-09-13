January 19, 1960 – September 10, 2022

BOWIE – Jequitta “Carol” Dancy, 62, died on Sept. 10, 2022 in Wichita Falls.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Sept. 13, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14, at the White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery.

Dancy was born Jan. 19, 1960 to Virgil and Jackie Blevins in Wichita Falls and lived in Jefferson County for about six years. She worked at Haggar Slack and the bedspread company. She later found Bellmire nursing home and began working there where she was needed.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; adopted Step-dad; brothers, Robert, Stevie and Raymond Blevins and one great-grandson.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Dancy; sons, Scottie and E.J. Wood; daughters, Amber Dancy, Clair Young and Elizabeth Dancy; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.