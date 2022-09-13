October 22, 1965 – September 2, 2022

SUNSET – Kenneth Allen Brooks, 56, died on Sept. 2, 2022.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation and a memorial service will take place at a later date.

Brooks was born on Oct. 22, 1965 in Arlington to Harry Allen and Carolyn June Brooks. He was an artist and enjoyed going to the casino. He was a colorful, passionate, one-of-a-kind individual who dearly loved his family.

Brooks is survived by his children, Kenysa Brooks, Arlington and Anthony Brooks, Austin; brother, Shane Brooks, Grand Prairie; sisters, Felizia Svendsen, Prosper and Staci Henderson, Dallas; three grandchildren and best friend for 30 years, Mike Everett.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.