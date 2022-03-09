The Bowie News office will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday but will reopen Tuesday at its regular time.
The city offices of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo, and the county offices at Montague will all be closed on Monday, along with the post office.
Make it a safe and happy holiday week as we bid an “unofficial farewell” to summer. The first official day of Fall is Sept. 22.
Labor Day holiday closes offices, say good-bye to summer
