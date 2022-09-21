Lady Rabbits make it 2-0 in district

The Bowie Lady Rabbits picked up their second district win on Saturday morning at Jacksboro.

The Lady Rabbits got things done in four sets 3-1 against the Lady Tigers.

Bowie came into the match confident after winning the opening district match against a tough Henrietta team. Jacksboro came into the match following a tough five-set loss to new district team Iowa Park. With the Lady Tigers last making the playoffs in 2018, the Lady Rabbits also seemed to have the mental edge as well.

Still, Jacksboro showed up ready to play and gave Bowie all it could handle in set one. It came down to the wire and in the end the Lady Tigers came out on top with the narrowest margin 25-23 to take the lead 1-0.

Still, the Lady Rabbits were not about to get down because of that. The team had also lost the first set against Henrietta and had shown an ability to bounce back.

The second set was also competitive, but in the end Bowie was able to close things out strong to pick up the win 25-21 to tie the match at 1-1.

With the Lady Rabbits rolling now, they easily won the next two sets by the scores 25-16 to win the match with little drama.

