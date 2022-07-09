New Panther leaders bring varied experiences, both share passion for educating children

By BARBARA GREEN

Saint Jo Independent School District began the 2022-23 school year with a new leader at the helm as Katie Morman, moved up from principal to superintendent in her 15th year with the district.

She is joined by new Principal Brad Evans, who comes to the district from Ector Independent School District where he has been a principal on two campuses since 2013.

These educators bring varied experiences to their new roles, but they share a love of education and working with children.

New superintendent

Katie Morman takes over as superintendent from Curtis Eldridge who retired at the end of the school year after 14 years leading the district. He has remained available to serve as a mentor as she makes the transition.

The 43-year-old Morman and her husband, Shane, a paint contractor, have three children, all Panther graduates. Son Logan is a senior at Texas Tech majoring in accounting; and his daughters, Tatum, in eighth grade, and Aubrey, a sophomore, are both at Saint Jo.

Growing up in Sanger, Morman always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

“I really wanted to be a teacher and a coach, but as I graduated high school there was a lot of turnover at Sanger High and coaching appeared volatile, so I became a math teacher,” she recalls.

