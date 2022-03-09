Nocked, ready to shoot – Nocona Archer Club cultivates interest in sport

By BARBARA GREEN

Tyler Thomas and Staley Keck hope their love of archery and hunting will be the spark to launch the new Nocona Archery Club as the group begins getting ready for the upcoming deer season, as well as drawing new and experienced archers to the sport.

The new club hosted its first Wednesday shoot on Aug. 17 and will continue those events into deer season in October. Shoots are at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at a cost of $15, mainly to recoup the cost of targets and maintenance.

Tyler Thomas, who works as a financial advisor, spearheaded the club and set it on his property east of Nocona. He relates back to 2008 there was a club that was pretty vibrant, but then it faded. During the ensuing years, there was always talk about people interested in a club, but it never came to pass.

“I have a place outside Nocona with enough acreage to set up a 3D range. I contacted the Archer Shooters of America, which sells their targets after pro competitions. I went to Louisiana and bought a full range of targets. That’s how we started back in March. Then a dozen or so of us got together to clear brush and start setting up the course. It got hot so we stopped, but we came back and are shooting now,” he explained.

