Nocona City Council adopts budget, tax rate

The Nocona City Council this week adopted its 2022-23 budget and the “no new tax revenue” tax rate choosing to use cash reserves to float the general operations budget instead of raising taxes.

City officials met twice to wrap up the budgetary items for the new fiscal year. Tuesday night the budget was adopted and in a called meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday the tax rate was approved.

As with many of the tax entities in Montague County this year, property values went up and in most instances the tax rates went down. The tax rate for 2022 is .3801 cents per $100 in assessed value. It breaks down into a maintenance and operation rate of .3392 cents and .0409 cents for debt service. This is down from the .4413 cent rate in 2021.

Read the full story on this week’s council meeting in the weekend Bowie News.