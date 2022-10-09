Nocona Ex-Students prepare to make a ‘Blast to the Past’ for triennial homecoming

The Nocona High School Ex-Students’ Association is taking a “Blast to the Past,” as the group finalizes plans for the 2022 Triennial Homecoming planned for the weekend of Sept. 23-25.

This year’s honor classes will be those from 1970, 1971 and 1972. The triennial is the every three-year homecoming event the association celebrates.

All ex-students should have received an invitation and registration form in the mail or on email. If you plan on attending, organizers ask that you fill out the form to help them with logistics and planning.

The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Sept. 21 with the homecoming bonfire on Airport Road. Everyone is invited to attend and get into the Indian spirit.

On Sept. 23, the staff of Nocona High School invites all ex-students to attend the homecoming pep rally in the gym at 11:28 a.m.

Then in the afternoon from 2-5 p.m. enjoy a meet and greet at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum.

Read the full story on the homecoming events in your weekend Bowie News.