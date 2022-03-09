Nocona hosts first cross country meet of the season

The first official cross country meet kicked off this week as Nocona hosted a big meet at the Indian Oaks Golf Course on Wednesday.

Runners from 18 different schools competed at the meet, as varied as 5A Denton Ryan all the way to local 1A schools running in the same race.

Four schools in Montague County ran in the race including Bowie, Saint Jo, Forestburg and the host.

While none of the girl teams had the necessary five runners to finish among the team standings, the boy teams from Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo did.

The Jackrabbits were ahead of the three, finishing sixth overall and most importantly finished ahead of district opponent Henrietta by two spots.

Nathan Rodgers led the team by finishing 10th overall with a time of 18:17.

His teammates Sebastian Martinez (27th), James Fitch (31st), Liam Pearson (47th) and Monte Mayfield (52nd) rounded out the team scoring.

The Panthers finished ninth overall and were disappointingly far behind district opponent Slidell in second place.

Collin Thomas’ seventh place finish was the best of the day for anyone from Montague County, with his time being 17:51.

The top five finishers included Jayden Curry (32nd), Devin Stewart (49th), Josh Vogel (60th) and Mathew Sampson (88th).

The Indians finished in 11th place as a team. Alex Stephens led the team, finishing 40th with a time of 20:19.

Freddy Duran was almost right after him, finishing in 42nd place a second later at 20:20.

Ivan Hernandez (64th), Walker Murphey (76th) and Andrew Perez (96th) rounded out the scoring for Nocona.

In the girl’s race, the Lady Indians Bayler Smith was the first runner to cross the finish the line from Montague County, finishing ninth overall with a time of 13:15.

Her teammates finish included Jayce Rose in 34th, Reagan Phipps in 48th and Alexa Sosa in 83rd.

Bowie had two runners finish not too far apart. Jojo Villarreal finished 45th with a time of 15:40. Mariah Tompkins finished 51st with a time of 16:03.

Saint Jo also had two runners. Aubrey Morman finished 44th with a time of 15:29 while Kaycee Clark finished 71st with a time of 17:14.

Forestburg had one runner, Justynne Roller who finished 57th with a time of 16:11.

To see the results for all runners from Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo and Forestburg pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.