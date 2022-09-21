Nocona Triennial celebrates ‘Blast to the Past’ theme for homecoming

The Nocona Ex-Students Association is making a “Blast to the Past” for the 2022 triennial homecoming celebration Sept. 23-25.

All ex-students should have received an invitation and registration form in the mail or on email. If you plan on attending, organizers ask that you fill out the form to help them with logistics and planning.

This year’s honor classes will be those from 1970, 1971 and 1972. The triennial is the every three-year homecoming event the association celebrates.

The mid-week fun begins at 8 p.m. on Sept. 21 with the homecoming bonfire on Airport Road. Everyone is invited to attend and get into the spirit.

On Sept. 23, the staff of Nocona High School invites all ex-students to attend the homecoming pep rally in the gym at 11:28 a.m.

Read the full story on the schedule of activities in the mid-week Bowie News.