These young ladies make up the homecoming queen court for Saint Jo High School. The queen will be crowned during halftime ceremonies of Friday’s football game against Forestburg at Harley Sewell Stadium. Members are: Nevaeh Spann, freshman princess; Ava Rossin, sophomore princess; Kayden Skidmore, Jessie Weger, Justice Montgomery, Kate Sherwin and Candee Sutton, all senior candidates; Saraiah Vasquez and Kyler Dunn, both junior princesses. (Photo by JJ Johnson)