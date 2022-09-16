March 20, 1943 – September 12, 2022

BOWIE – Patricia “Pat” Reynolds, 79, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Sept. 15, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16, at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Bowie, officiated by Pastor Glenn Neff. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Pat was born March 20, 1943 in Nocona to Tip and Rosa Lee Worley Jimerson. She married Calvin Wayne Reynolds on Dec. 18, 1970. The couple were married 52 years with many of those days enjoying each other’s time fishing together, as well as traveling throughout the country. Pat was an avid sports fan, whether it was in her younger years playing softball with the Cats team or watching her grandchildren’s sporting events. Pat was a longtime member of First Free Will Baptist Church where she loved getting together with friends, quilting and bragging about her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Ricky Wayne Reynolds; brothers, Bill, Tip and Tommy Jimerson; sister, Shirley Mullens; parents, Melvin and Louis Weedin; brothers-in-law, J.L. Reynolds and wife Jeraldine, Everett Reynolds and wife Katherine and Travis Reynolds.

Pat is survived by her husband, Calvin Reynolds; children, Marla Reynolds, Tammy Reynolds, Brian Reynolds and wife Robin and LeeAnn Vasquez and husband John; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

