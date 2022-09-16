November 22, 2001 September 2, 2022

MONTAGUE – Reagan Robert Wilson, 20, died on Sept. 2, 2022 in Needles, CA.

A celebration of life will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie. Burial will follow at the Nocona Cemetery.

Wilson was born on November 22, 2001 in Denton to Victor and Becky Wilson. He was a 2020 graduate from Nocona High School where he played football, participated in track and was a class officer and member of the student coucil. He also was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie.

After graduation, Wilson worked with his father in the excavation business. On Nov. 16, 2020 he left for boot camp with the United States Marine Corps. He became a Marine on March 5, 2021 after finishing the Crucible and graduated boot camp on March 19, 2021. He was stationed in Twentynine Palms, CA and part of the infantry 3/4 division. He loved being a Marine and took pride in his job and defending our country.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Melvin Wilson.

Wilson is survived by his parents, Victor and Rebecca Wilson; brothers, Landon and Payton Wilson; grandparents, Ted and Toni Kuntz and Martha and Alan Atkins; one aunt; two cousins and many great aunts, uncles and cousins, friends and Marine brothers.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.