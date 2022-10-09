Reno wins third trip to world pumptrack championship

Bowie’s Shealen Reno made her mark once more on the world stage on Sept. 1 as she took first place in four separate races at Lac Delage, Quebec, Canada.

That gold medal win in pump track punches her ticket to the Red Bull Pumptrack World Championships on Nov. 20 in Santiago, Chile.

Shealen is the 25-year-old daughter of Sean and Linda Reno of Bowie. The family created and operates Bowie BMX Park.

Shealen also took the gold medal in slopestyle, downhill and dual slalom. This will be Reno’s third time at the world pumptrack championships after competing in 2021 and in 2019. In 2021 she was joined by her sister Jacelyn at the world championships. It was the younger rider’s first year in pump track at the pro level.