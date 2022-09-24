Results a mess at Alvord cross country meet

Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg cross country teams ran at Alvord on Wednesday morning to compete in the big meet.

It was a tough meet with the temperatures higher than they have been and the humidity reported to affect some runners.

Unfortunately, results were messed up for all racers involved according to the coaches who got back with us, which left them scrambling to get any sort of results they could.

Some coaches had times and the order of the finish for their athletes while some had less than that.

For Bowie Coach Andy Atkins, he knows his top boy’s runner Nathan Rodgers placed inside the top 10, but does not have his time. He also is sure Sebastian Martinez and Liam Perez are both in the top 30. On the girl’s side his top runner Jojo Villarreal he said ran 14:23, but is not sure where she finished.

He does know it was a good test for his group as it gets ready for district coming up in early October.

“We feel we have a real good opportunity to show the district we have been working really hard and the boys are ready to give their best,” Atkins said. “The Alvord meet was tough with the heat and difficult terrain. We are looking forward to some good runs at Brock next week.”

At Nocona, Coach Kyle Spitzer has all five of his runners times and places listed. Bayler Smith finished third and ran 12:25; Jayce Rose finished 31st with a time of 13:47; Ayden Patton finished 55th with a time of 14:33; Reagan Phipps finished 63rd with a time of 14:47 and Alexa Sosa finished 96th with a time of 17:14.

Despite the conditions, Spitzer said all five runners ran a personal best. He hopes to have two more runners ready for next week in Lindsay.

The Nocona boy’s team was not so lucky as Coach Brody Wilson was not in position to get anything more than the order his team finished in: Freddy Duran, Alex Stephens, Claudio Segura, Ivan Hernandez, Emilio Rocha, and Andrew Perez.

Prairie Valley, boy’s coach Seth Stephens knows his runners’ times and the order they finished, but nothing else. Eli Croxton ran 20:40; Tyson Easterling ran 22:50; Michael Cole ran 23:45; Dakota Fore ran 25:13 and James Wells ran 29:15.

Stephens said he thinks the heat might have affected his runners as all ran slower than expected, but he is not worried since it was only their second race.

At Gold-Burg, boy’s coach Jesse Vaughn reported Isaac Renteria got fourth overall with a time of 18:50.

He only got the time for his other two runners, Jack Henry running 24:21 and Paul Jones running 24:40.

“I felt the boys ran well considering for many of them it was their first meet of the year,” Vaughn said. “We know we have a lot of work to do, but we like where we are at right now and the boys are excited to keep working to get better as the season progresses.”

The Prairie Valley girls and Saint Jo teams did not get back in time for publication.