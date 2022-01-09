December 19, 1937 – August 27, 2022

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV – Rowland ‘Pete’ Bee, 84, died on Aug. 27, 2022.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Aug. 30, at Eakles-Spencer and Norton Funeral Home in Harpers Ferry, WV. A funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, at Eackles-Spencer and Norton Funeral Home with Pastor Neal Dillard officiating.

A visitation will take place from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3, at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.

He was born on Dec. 19, 1937 in Nocona to the late Irb Cofer Williams and Arminda Cardine Allen Williams. He was an United States Army veteran. He earned his bachelor degree at North Texas State University. He retired from NASA as an engineer with 37 years of service and was heavily involved with Apollo 11 and Apollo 13. He was a devout Christian, an avid Cowboys fan, enjoyed golf and loved raising chickens and ducks.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bobby Dillard; brother, Donald Williams and one brother-in-law.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kay; daughters, Leslie Bashioum, Lana Lang and Laura Baldwin; son, Keith Williams; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Williams and Allen “Rocky” Williams; one sister-in-law and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.