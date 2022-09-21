Saint Jo Panthers celebrate homecoming 09/21/2022 SCHOOL NEWS 0 Jessie Weger was crowned 2022 Saint Jo High School homecoming queen at last Friday night's football game. She is shown with the ladies of her court and the crown and flower bearers. (Photo by Jordan Neal) The 2021 Homecoming Queen Elaina Everson crowned the 2022 Queen Jessie Weger during half-time ceremonies last Friday. Weger was escorted by her grandfather Derall Weger. See more coverage and photos in the mid-week Bowie News. (Photo by Jordan Neal)
