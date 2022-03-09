Sign up by Sept. 7 to sing in Hymns for the Hungry

Sept. 7 is the deadline to sign up to participate in the Hymns for the Hungry benefit.

Organizers will be will be accepting only the first 10 sign-ups. For information or to sign up your church call or text Jarae Scruggs @ 940-841-1212, or call the First United Methodist Church office at 872-3384.

Hymns for the Hungry, a benefit for the local food ministry, “God’s Table,” will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham.

This event is led by the First United Methodist Church of Bowie with surrounding churches sharing their gift of music to benefit the food ministry.

Organizer Jarae Scruggs said each church or organization needs to plan for two songs, share in donating the food and drinks that will be served and provide a couple of cakes for a live auction. Meal deals of a hot dog, chips, and drink will be served for $5, and dessert will cost $1. Admission fee is $1 per person.

All proceeds will go to God’s Table, an outreach provided by the First Free Will Baptist Church. It is open six nights a week and feeds about 75-100 people each night.