State Sen. Springer calls border the top state issue facing the Legislature in 2023

District 30 State Senator Drew Springer made a town hall stop in Bowie Monday touching on what he believes will be some of the top issues in the 2023 Legislative Session and asking constituents about their concerns.

About 30 people attended as the senator talked about the border, property taxes, mental health and the economy. Springer also announced Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick would be making a campaign stop in Bowie at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Armadillo Grill.

Border concerns led the discussion, as Springer said it has been an issue since he came to state government 10 years ago, but nothing like it is this year with 2.1 million people crossing illegally. While he understands those seeking a better life in America, Springer emphasized there are rules and processes to follow.

“Washington can relieve student debt, but they can’t seem to fix immigration. I don’t think it is that difficult. I have sat down and had discussions with both parties about merit programs,” said Springer.

