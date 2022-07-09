Texoma Gives features 11 Montague County nonprofits

There will be 11 Montague County nonprofit organizations represented in the seventh annual Texoma Gives event on Sept. 8.

Every day nonprofit organizations in our region work to improve the lives of others. But, on Thursday everyone can be part of making our communities better, during Texoma Gives. This 16-hour online giving day event shines a spotlight on almost 220 nonprofit organizations in North Texas and Southwest Oklahoma.

The 11 registered with the program from Montague County are:

• Affirming Texas Families Services

• Easy Street Animal Shelter

• Friends of Bowie Public Library

• Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter

• Kelly’s Wildlife Care

• Montague County Child Welfare Board

• Nocona Lucky Paws Animal Shelter

• Nocona Senior Center

• St. Jo Public Library

• Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum

• The James Bruner TK Ranch

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.