U.S. 82/FM 1816 now open to traffic

The intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and southbound Farm-to-Market 1816 is open to all traffic. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation reported barricades were removed Tuesday morning after temporary delineator tabs were placed on the new pavement.

The intersection was closed in August to widen FM 1816 as it approached US 82. The intersection also included acceleration and deceleration lanes on Eastbound US 82. This portion of the project will allow for a safer easier transition for residents on FM 1816 to get off and on to Eastbound US 82. More work will be done to the area. However, lane closures will be used for future improvements.