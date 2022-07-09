Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians battled to win a five-set match at Iowa Park on Friday night.

The Lady Indians won a match that had a lot of ups and downs for them.

Nocona won the first set in dominating fashion 25-14.

The second set was the most competitive of the whole match. It went into extra points and could have gone either way, but unfortunately Iowa Park won 28-26 to tie the match up.

Not able to rebound after the disappointment of set two, set three never saw the Lady Indians get anything going. The Lady Hawks won with little trouble 25-17 to take a 2-1 lead.

Nocona rallied and showed how it had dominated back in set one, winning set four by the same wide margin 25-14 to force a fifth and final set.

Instead of treating it like this magical set that decides the game and where anything can happen, the Lady Indians kept on controlling things. They easily won the set 15-6 to close out the match.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers took care of Petrolia at home on Saturday morning.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Pirates.

While the first set was a bit close, Saint Jo won 25-21. The next two sets did not see Petrolia get any more competitive as the Lady Panthers settled down and controlled things, winning 25-17 and 25-16.

Aubrey Morman led the team with six kills and four blocks. Maxey Johnson led the team with seven assists while Kayden Skidmore was second with six assists and four kills. Taylor Patrick had a team high 21 digs while Payzlie Cervantes was second with 13.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough match at home against Graford on Friday.

The Lady Rabbits won in four sets against the Lady Bulldogs.

Prairie Valley won set one 25-19, but would go on to lose the next three sets 25-11, 25-17 and 25-14.

Makaylee Gomez got some praise from Coach Amanda Aldriedge with her serving sparking several rallies throughout the match.

Aldriedge also praised Karagan Ritchie and Carmen Gomez for getting some crucial blocks.

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg

Both Gold-Burg and Forestburg got an early look at the other in Friday’s non-district match.

The Lady Bears won in straight sets against the Lady Horns.

Gold-Burg took control of set one leading 17-8 midway through before ultimately winning 25-15. Set two was a similar story with the Lady Bears winning 25-16.

Set three was much closer in the beginning with Gold-Burg’s lead only 9-6. The lead would grow from there as the Lady Bears kept control of the match throughout, eventually winning the set 25-17.

