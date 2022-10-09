Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won at home on Tuesday night against Burkburnett.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets, with only the last set being competitive near the end with scores 25-16, 25-15 and 25-21.

Skyler Smith led the team with 12 kills. Megyn Meekins was second with six while leading the team with 20 assists. Aubree Kleinhans had a team high seven digs and three service aces. Graci Brown also added two aces.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won decisively at Electra on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets with little drama coming in any of them with scores being 25-18, 25-18 and 25-16.

Aubrey Morman led the team with six kills while Payzlie Cervantes was second with four. Kayden Skidmore had a team high three service aces while leading the team with seven assists along with Maxey Johnson. Taylor Patrick had a team high eight digs while Reagan Wilson had seven.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker at Valley View on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles won a close fifth set to win a match that could have gone either way with all of its ups and downs.

The teams traded haymakers in the first two sets, each winning with the one-sided score 25-16 to tie the match at 1-1.

Sets three and four were a bit closer, but in the end the team that was able to get a bit of control at the end of the set was able to close things out with scores 25-21 and 25-22.

That set up a fifth and final set where anything could happen and any lead feels that much bigger with the score going to only 15 instead of 25.

It was back and forth, but unfortunately it was Valley View that was able to pull it out in the end with the score 15-12.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough match at Graford on Tuesday.

The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets against a Lady Bears team that Coach Cheryl Cromleigh felt did not bring their A game.

Cromleigh cited missed serves and not adjusting well to Graford tipping the ball over the front line.

Still, the scores in the first and third set were competitively close as the Lady Rabbits won 25-21, 25-15 and 25-22.

