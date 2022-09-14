Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won against Vernon Northside on Friday night.

Nocona won in four sets against Northside, only giving up a third set loss while controlling most of the match.

Nocona was coming into the match winning its last three matches following its final tournament of the season. Keeping the good play going, Nocona won the first set easily 25-14 to go up early.

Northside could only play better and gave Nocona a much better showing in the second set. It still went Nocona’s way as it took set two 25-21.

Nocona had a bit of a third set let down. After winning sets one and two with little drama, sometimes a team not coming out with as much urgency can let up and allow a team to steal the set after a lackluster start. Northside won set three by the score 25-18 to extend the match.

Not wanting to give Northside the chance to stretch the match into a fifth set, Nocona buckled down and focused on winning set four.

It was another competitive set, but in the end Nocona was able to close out the final few points to win 25-21 and the match 3-1.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a good test of where they are at in their hosted tournament.

The Lady Panthers went 3-2 overall, losing to the eventual tournament champions in the semifinals.

Saint Jo played Detroit to start off pool play. It went to three sets with the Lady Panthers winning set one 25-17 before losing set two 25-14. Set three was the closest of the match as Saint Jo won 25-22.

The Lady Panthers then lost to Strawn in straight sets by the scores 25-18 and 26-24. Not wanting to finish on a bad note, Saint Jo took care of Savoy in short order with set scores being 25-15 and 25-10.

In bracket play, the Lady Panthers got a rematch against Strawn. They were able to get some revenge by winning dominantly with scores 25-10 and 25-13 to advance.

Unfortunately, the team played private team and eventual tournament champs Decatur Victory, losing in straight sets 25-15 and 25-19.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs received some tough lessons playing in their final tournament at Saint Jo.

The Lady Bulldogs went 1-4 overall, but did end up finishing runners-up in the silver bracket.

Prairie Valley lost to Harrold (25-17, 25-9), Collinsville (25-6, 25-13) and Chico (25-15, 25-18) during pool play. This sent the Lady Bulldogs to the silver bracket where they beat Savoy 25-21 and 25-22.

Playing for the bracket championship, Prairie Valley went up against Graford. After losing a disappointing first set 25-13, the Lady Bulldogs took the Lady Rabbits to the limit in set. Unfortunately, they came up short as Graford won 25-23 to win the match.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a heartbreaking five-set match at Electra on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers just barely held off the Lady Bears from coming back from two sets down.

Electra won sets one and two by the scores 25-21 and 25-17. Gold-Burg then bounced back in set three to role the Lady Tigers 25-13. The Lady Bears then carried that momentum into set four, winning the tight set 25-21 to force a fifth and final set.

It went back and forth with no team feeling comfortable. Unfortunately, Electra was able to pull out the win by the narrowest margin 15-13.