Volleyball Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers picked up a big win against 2A Alvord at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets in a match that could have gone either way in the first two sets.

Saint Jo used to play Alvord twice a year during district play along with several other district opponents. Despite the good playoff teams the Lady Panthers have had in recent years, Saint Jo mostly struggled to compete against those teams let alone beat them.

The first set saw the Lady Panthers take control midway through, but missed serves allowed Alvord to come back and tie the score at 25-25. With the set up for either team that could stretch two points together, the Lady Panthers pulled off the win 28-26.

The second set saw Saint Jo fall behind midway through 17-13 before clawing its way back to tie the score up at 25-25 again. The Lady Panthers kept that momentum going to win in extra points 27-25 to take a 2-0 lead.

Despite there being a setup for a third set let down, it instead came from the Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Panthers dominated set three, taking a lead early on 11-4 and never letting up except on the final point as Alvord scored seven straight to cut the lead to 25-18. Saint Jo won 3-0.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians lost an up and down five-set match at Krum on Tuesday.

The Lady Cats won a match that varied wildly set-to-set as none were terribly close.

Krum came out to win set one 25-17, but the Lady Indians tied things up by winning set two 25-19. Nocona then played its worst stretch of the night as set three was one-sided 25-11 to the Lady Cats.

The Lady Indians recovered and convincingly won set four 25-16 to force a fifth and final set. Unfortunately, the pattern of the match continued and Krum won the final set 15-9 to come out the victor.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough four-set match at home on Tuesday against Chico.

The Lady Dragons won 3-1 despite the Lady Bulldogs starting out the match looking great.

The first set went Prairie Valley’s way, winning comfortably 25-15 and looking to beat a 2A program.

Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs played a down in the second set, losing 25-13 and letting Chico tie the match at 1-1.

The third set proved to be the most competitive, but unfortunately Prairie Valley came up just short losing 25-21. The Lady Bulldogs could not rally in the fourth set, losing 25-10 as the Lady Dragons sealed up the win.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a tough match to Perrin-Whitt on Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates won in straight sets against the Lady Horns with scores being 25-17, 25-14 and 25-11.

Rachel Allen led Forestburg with six aces in the match.

The Lady Horns are next scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 at home against Sacred Heart.

