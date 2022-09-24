Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians took a trip to private school Christ Academy on Tuesday and gave them a beat down.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Warriors in straight sets, with none of the scores being close in the end.

The set scores were 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18.

Skyler Smith led the team with 17 kills and was second with 15 assists. Megyn Meekins had a team high 19 assists while she was second in kills (nine) and digs (15).

Aubree Kleinhans had a team high 17 digs and two service aces while Olivia Six led the team with four blocks.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers beat 2A Collinsville at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers won 3-1 against the Lady Panthers, dominating the sets they won and nearly winning the set they lost.

The highly ranked Saint Jo team came out hot in front of its home fans winning set one in dominant fashion 25-8.

Collinsville woke up from that and gave the Lady Panthers the toughest battle of the match in set two. It went down the wire and it could have gone either way. Some serve-receive mistakes cost Saint Jo as the Lady Pirates won 25-23 to tie the match up at 1-1.

After that, the Lady Panthers went back to running away with the match. Set three was not a blowout, but Saint Jo finished with a comfortable lead winning 25-18 to take the lead back.

Set four saw the Lady Panthers flash back to set one as they ran away with it, winning easily 25-11 to seal up the victory 3-1.

Aubrey Morman led the team with 10 kills, five blocks and five service aces. Kayden Skidmore led the team with 12 assists while Maxey Johnson was second with 10 assists. Taylor Patrick had a team high 25 digs. Payzlie Cervantes was second with four kills and 15 digs.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets at Hirschi on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs won were able to put the Lady Huskies away in three following a miraculous comeback in set one.

Down 24-15 and facing set point, the team was powered by senior Carmen Gomez serving the ball as it came all the way back to tie the score at 25-25.

In extra points it took a little bit more time, but it was Prairie Valley that came out on top winning 29-27.

Able to pull off that type of a comeback powered the Lady Bulldogs in the next two sets which were not close at all. Prairie Valley won set two dominantly 25-11 and set three 25-15.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough match at former district opponent Harrold on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears lost in straight sets, with the first two set scores being 25-16 and 25-11. A third set score was not given.

The Lady Hornets were a team in the past Gold-Burg would beat with little trouble, but this year sees Harrold as a different team with a new coach and playing style.

Lady Bears Coach Cheryl Cromleigh commended the Lady Hornets saying they hit and tip the ball well.

Most importantly she is glad she has all her players healthy again after some injuries to her starters.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.