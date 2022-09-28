Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians beat Wichita Falls on Friday night before the football game.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Coyotes 3-1 in a match Nocona controlled for most of the time.

Nocona won the first set in dominating fashion 25-13.

The second set was a lot closer, but the Lady Indians were able to close it out in the final points 25-22 to take a 2-0 lead.

The third set proved to be even more competitive as it went into extra points. Unfortunately, Wichita Falls was able to narrowly win 26-24 to force a fourth set.

Not wanting to give the Lady Coyotes hope to force a fifth set, Nocona was able to finish the set strong, winning 25-19.

Skyler Smith led the team with 14 kills, 15 digs and was second with 15 assists. Megyn Meekins had a team high six service aces and 20 assists while being second with 11 kills.

Olivia Six had a team high three blocks while Kaygan Stone was second with 12 digs.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a tough match at Lindsay.

The 2A Lady Knights won in straight sets against the Lady Panthers.

Saint Jo faced one of its biggest tests of the year against Lindsay, a team that was bigger in more ways than just the amount of kids that go to the school.

The young Saint Jo team might have felt a bit intimidated as it lost the first two sets with one-sided scores 25-12 and 25-13.

Coach Kelly Skidmore did feel her girls got into the game a bit more as it progressed, showing up in the third set and competing better while losing 25-19.

Aubrey Morman had a team high six kills. Kayden Skidmore led the team with eight assists and two service aces. Taylor Patrick had a team high 23 digs.

