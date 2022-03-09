Wichita Falls TxDOT district receives $1.1 billion for area projects

Governor Greg Abbott this week announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan, including $1.1 billion for projects in the Wichita Falls district that includes Montague County.

The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.

The Wichita Falls District (Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young Counties) is receiving $1.1 billion to use on projects. In Montague County there is a major widening project at U.S. Highway 82 and the Clay County line. The estimated bid let date is fiscal 2023-2026 at an estimated cost of $26,362,960.

