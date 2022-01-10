Area schools ran well this week

Several area schools ran at cross country meets on Wednesday.

They were spread out at three different meets.

Bowie and Forestburg ran at Brock, Nocona and Saint Jo ran at Lindsay and Prairie Valley hosted its own meet attended by Bellevue. Gold-Burg boy’s ran at Lindsay while its girl’s team ran at Prairie Valley.

The Jackrabbit boy’s team finished fourth overall at Brock. Their top runner Nathan Rodgers finished 10th overall with a time of 18:23. Bowie’s only girl runner, Jojo Villarreal, finished 47th overall with a time of 16:09.

Forestburg only had one runner in the meet, Brenna Briles, who placed 52nd with a time of 16:44.

At the Lindsay meet, the Nocona Lady Indians finished fifth overall as a team. Bayler Smith was the team’s top runner finishing fourth with a time of 12:25.

The Nocona boy’s team finished third overall. Its top runner was Alex Stephens who finished 10th overall with a time of 17:21.

In the same race, the Saint Jo boy’s team finished seventh overall. The Panthers top runner was Elijah Young who finished 15th with a time of 17:42.

Saint Jo’s only girl in the race was Kaycee Clark who finished 59th with a time of 15:10.

Also at the race was the Gold-Burg boy’s team. The Bears finished 10th as a team, but top runner Isaac Renteria finished second overall with a time of 16:14.

Also going on the same day was Prairie Valley’s hosted meet. The Bellevue girls finished second as a team while top runner Grace Martin finished first with a time of 14:08.

The Lady Bulldog team finished behind the Lady Eagles in third place while their top runner Linzie Priddy finished second with a time of 14:23.

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears finished fifth overall and their top runner Ollie Gaston finished seventh overall with a time of 15:59.

In the boy’s race, Prairie Valley finished second overall with its top runner being Eli Croxton who finished third with a time of 18:36.

The Bellevue boy’s team finished fourth overall with Jayson Gill finishing first for the Eagles in eighth place with a time of 21:39.

To see the results for all of the varsity runners from all of the teams mentioned, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.