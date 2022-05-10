Art of the Song Festival celebrates its 20th year

Music and art will be showcased in October during the Art of the Song Festival, and its Art Show and sale Oct. 14-16.

Art of the Song was created by the Nocona Nights organization and this year it celebrates 20 years of bringing the hottest musical acts to Nocona. The group joins with the Chisholm Trail Art Association and Nocona Chamber of Commerce to bring back the festival on Oct. 14-16 after a COVID delay.

This year’s music will present Michael Hearne, Shake Russell, Jimmy Stadler and SXSW. The festival’s music schedule will be follows: Oct. 15, 4 p.m. “Songs, Sights & Sips” a mini-concert with Michael Hearne and Jimmy Stadler at the H.J. Justin Community Room at 100 Clay Street, sponsored by the chamber and Nocona Nights.

Then at 6:30 p.m., enjoy the Nocona Nights dinner and concert with Michael Hearne & Friends, Veranda Events Center. Advanced reservations required because seating is limited and tickets are $50 each. Contact the chamber for tickets.

