Ballot by mail deadline Oct. 28; early voting begins Oct. 24

Time is ticking away for those citizens who want to apply for a ballot by mail for the Nov. 8 general election.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail must be received by the close of business on Oct. 28.

You are eligible to vote by mail if you are: Age 65 or older; sick or disabled; expected to give birth within three weeks of election day; out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance and confined in jail, but otherwise eligible to vote.

To apply for a ballot by mail, a citizen can print an application for a ballot by mail, then fill it out, sign and mail or hand deliver to the county elections office in the annex at Montague. The application must be received in the office before 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, not postmarked that day.

You also can visit the elections office in person. Mail the applications to Ginger Wall, elections administrator, P.O.Box 158, Montague, TX 76251 or deliver it in person to 11339 State Highway 59N, Montague.

Early voting

Those wishing to vote early for the Nov. 8 election may do so Oct. 24-Nov. 4, Monday-Friday only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be extended hours Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting locations will be at the court annex community room, Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist Church.

A Saturday voting day has been added from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29, but only at the courthouse annex location only.

Montague County has countywide voting and registered voters can cast a ballot at any of the locations during the regular period.

The Nov. 8 ballot will include national and state elections. Local elections will include: Bowie, Saint Jo, and Forestburg Independent School Districts and the City of Saint Jo. Sample ballots are available on the county website at co.montague.tx.us, click elections, then sample ballots.