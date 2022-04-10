July 25, 1930 – October 2, 2022

BOWIE – Bertie Sue Johnson, 92, died Oct. 2, 2022 in Bowie.

A graveside service took place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 4, at Elmwood Cemetery, officiated by David Hall of the Sunset Church of Christ and Jonathan Page of the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ.

Bertie Sue was born on July 25,1930 in Bellevue to Glenn and Georgia Ryan Wetsel. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1948. She worked at the Southwestern Bell Telephone office in Bowie after high school. Bertie Sue married Troy Johnson of Bowie on Aug. 12, 1950 at the Bowie Church of Christ. Sue and Troy were inseparable as a couple. They were married 70 years until Troy’s passing in February of 2021.

In 1968 they moved to Bellevue, where she worked for Bellevue Independent School District, first in the school cafeteria then as a teacher’s aide for 15 years. In 1993 they moved to Bowie and were faithful members of the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ. Sue loved her family and enjoyed time spent with each one of them. She was a wonderful Christian example and role model to her family. She always told them how grateful and blessed she was for her life. She will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Georgia Wetsel; husband, Troy Johnson; brother, Harold Wetsel and granddaughter, Rebecca Downs.

Bertie Sue is survived by her two children, Patricia Downs, Bowie and Glenn Johnson and wife Sammie, Shady Shores, TX; five grandchildren, David Downs, Brunswick, GA, Amanda Downs, Aiken, SC, Doni Downs Carver and husband Randy, Augusta, GA, Jenny Johnson Nevins and husband Cliff, Valley View and Jade Johnson, Prescott, AZ and three great-grandchildren, Cameron Downs, Charli Nevins and Jack Nevins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ in Bowie or the Senior Center Project in Bowie.

The family wished to express many thanks to the staff at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Bowie and to Solaris Hospice for making a difficult time much easier.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

