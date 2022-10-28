June 29, 1933 – October 25, 2022

BOWIE – Bobby Joe Johnson, 89, died on Oct. 25, 2022 in Wichita Falls.

A celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie. A brief graveside service will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Bobby Joe was born on June 29, 1933 to Claude and Orlie (Faulkenberry) Johnson. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1952 and was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served (1952-1961) during the Korean War before becoming a barber. Bobby Joe also attended Bible College for a while, preaching more than a handful of times, and drove trucks before driving a school bus for Bowie Independent School District.

Bobby Joe, “Daddy” to his three children and “Pa” to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, loved his “kids” more than anything. He enjoyed quiet drives, watching old western movies, reminiscing and passing on family history, chuckling at a good joke or pun (or telling one), reading and writing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Orlie (Faulkenberry) Johnson; sisters, Pebalena, Pauline and Frances and brothers, Weldon, Russell, Paul and Troy.

Bobby is survived by his children, Randell Ray Johnson, Kimberley Kay Johnson Brock (Brian Brock), and Robert Joel Johnson (Sun Young Johnson); grandchildren, Amie Johnson, Eric Duke, Adrienne Johnson Starks (Charles Starks), Adam Duke (Krystal Duke), Aaron Johnson (Edith J. Oliveras-Johnson), Abby Johnson Mason (Chase Mason), Anaiah Johnson (Juanita Johnson), Austin Johnson (Valerie Johnson), Seth Johnson (Kendall Johnson), Shelby Brock (Racheal Rallis) and Emily Johnson Mowery (Josh Mowery); great grandchildren, Benjamin and Asher Gonce, Ivy and Ivory Kelly, Lily and Colton Duke, Asa, Gabriela and Christian Elizabeth Starks, Ryn and Ada Duke, Alexander and Ian Johnson, Justice, Tanner and Tucker Mason, JD, Elijah and June Clark, Anna and Catelyn Johnson, Josephine and Charles A. Johnson, Robert Jett and Tyler Leigh Johnson, Ryleigh and Brock Teague and Ellie, Kenna, Owen and Mila Mowery as well as a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews, all of whom he loved very much.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

