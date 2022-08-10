Bowie boy’s finish third, Nocona teams finish third and fourth

Bowie and Nocona cross country teams competed one last time at Muenster on Wednesday ahead of next week’s district meets coming up.

The Bowie boy’s team finished in third place just three points behind Burkburnett. The Nocona girl’s team also finished third overall while the boy’s finished fourth.

The Jackrabbits were led by Nathan Rodgers who finished 5th overall with a time of 18:11. Top five runners for Bowie also included James Fitch (12th), Liam Pearson (22nd) Ryder McChesney (30th) and Monte Mayfield (33rd).

The only Lady Rabbit runner Jojo Villarreal finished 42nd with a time of 14:42.

The Lady Indians were led by Bayler Smith who finished sixth overall with a time of 12:28. The top five runners for Nocona included Melissa Segura finishing 12th, Ayden Patton finishing 17th, Jolie Rose finishing 18th and Jayce Rose finishing 29th.

The Nocona boy’s team was led by Freddy Duran who finished 10th overall with a time of 18:57. The top five runners for the Indians included Alex Stephens (17th), Claudio Segura (29th), Walker Murphey (35th) and Ivan Hernandez (44th).

Bowie’s district meet is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at Holliday High School.

Nocona’s district meet is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Seymour High School.

To see results for all varsity runners from Bowie and Nocona, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.