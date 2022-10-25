Bowie High marching band places ninth in area B marching finals

The Bowie High School Mighty Marching Maroon earned ninth place at the Area B Marching finals Saturday in Denton.

The band competed at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and after placing in the top 10, earned a spot in the finals. This is not an advancing to state year for the district, but Director German Torres was very proud of the band’s performance this season with the Egyptian theme show “Reign.”

Torres is assisted by Directors Robert Frick and Melissa Zamzow.