Ethan Allred, a 15-year-old sophomore at Bowie High School made the All-Region Honor Choir advancing to pre-area.
The All-Region Choir will have a concert on Nov. 5 at Texas Woman’s University.
Choir Director Melissa Zamzow explained if Allred places high enough at pre-area he will be allowed to audition for the All-State Choir.
The student is a member of the Mighty Marching Maroon Band, and last year he won a gold medal at the State Solo and Ensemble contest.
Pre-area will be Nov. 28 at a site to be announced.
The Bowie Choir will host a “Dinner and A Show,” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the high school cafeteria.
It will be a spaghetti dinner fundraiser featuring spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, drink and dessert.
Cost is $10 per plate for those age 11 and up, $5 for ages 4-10 and free for those three and under.
Dinner will be at 6 p.m. followed by a performance at 7 p.m. by the choir.
Those who purchase a ticket will be eligible for the door prize drawings that will feature several great items.
Bowie High singer earns All-Region Choir
