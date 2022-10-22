Bowie ISD facilities committee has its first meeting

Bowie School Trustees heard about the facilities committee’s first meeting in late September and received information on a safety center audit in the district.

Monday’s meeting opened with a presentation to the district principals for Principal Appreciation Month.

Superintendent Blake Enlow told the board the Texas School Safety Council conducted an intruder detection audit at one or more of the district’s campuses in September and there were no findings. Enlow was excited the efforts to improve safety and focus on that with staff and students is paying off.

These audits test whether a campus is accessible to an unauthorized individual. It is conducted as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s school safety directives for all school systems following the tragedy in Uvalde, and seeks to help districts identify how campuses can improve safety for students, such as ensuring exterior doors are locked. There were no deficiencies found in the Bowie survey.

