Bowie, Nocona bands prepare for regional UIL contest Saturday

Bowie and Nocona High School marching bands will take to the field this Saturday for regional University Interscholastic League marching contest in their respective classifications.

Both bands had strong showings at last weekend’s Seymour Marching Festival and are putting the final touches on their shows. Last year the bands advanced out of regionals to area.

Bowie

The Mighty Marching Maroon travels to C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton Saturday and is scheduled to perform at 1:45 p.m. The public is welcome to attend for a small admission fee.

The Pride of the Tribe’s regional contest will be Saturday in Wichita Falls with Nocona marching at 11:20 a.m. The public is welcome to attend for a $5 admission fee.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Bowie’s Mighty Marching Maroon at last Friday’s football game. (Photo by Barbara Green)