Bowie Police ID teen suspects in auto burglaries

A pair of Bowie teenagers have been identified as suspects in a spree of vehicle burglaries between Sept. 24 and 25.

Sgt. Josh Wolfe of the Bowie Police Department said the string of vehicle burglaries occurred throughout town and not in one specific neighborhood.

“Approximately 10 vehicles were opened and rummaged through with items taken; however, we have only two that filed reports. We have recovered items from at least five different vehicles,” Wolfe explained.

The teens appear to have targeted unlocked vehicles. Cpl Andrew Poole, high school resource officer, assisted with the investigation helping identify the two boys, ages 17 and 18.

Wolfe said in addition, a citizen brought in security video from his property that showed the possible burglars.

Police have so far recovered three handguns, one laptop, one iPad and two sets of AirPods, along with at least one purse. Wolfe said he feels fairly confident they have recovered all the items taken in this weekend spree of burglaries.

“We have talked to the suspects and they have been cooperating. I would anticipate they will face possible charges of burglary of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor and theft of a firearm, a state jail felony,” explained the sergeant.