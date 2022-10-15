Bowie School Trustees meet Oct. 17

The Bowie School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Several annual items will be on the agenda including the 2022 tax roll totals, plus Texas Association of School Board policy updates for three items in food and nutrition. The board also will consider approval of the district and campus improvement plans.

Superintendent Blake Enlow will discuss board training hours, facilities committee update and insurance and retirement employee benefits. Monthly reports, bills and minutes wrap up the agenda along with principal reports and the monthly financials.