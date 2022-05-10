Bowie starts district against Jim Ned

The Bowie Jackrabbits come off their bye-week to start district play off against possibly its best opponent of the season.

Jim Ned has been one of those programs the last several years people talk about when discussing the top teams in 3A.

The Indians are down at the moment thanks to a 2-3 pre-district record, which are more losses than they had the previous two years combined. Still, there was a reason Jim Ned was a preseason top 10 team in the state in 3A.

The Indians want to run the ball as they have three players with 200 or more rushing yards on the season and two with 300 or more yards. One of Jim Ned’s most highly thought of player is lineman Gage Stanaland who is committed to playing football at Navy. Jackrabbit Coach Hugh Farmer pointed him out as being the best lineman they will have faced so far this season.

While Jim Ned leans on the run, it is to set up big plays in the passing game. Only 59 passes have been thrown this year, but they have completed 39 for 436 yards and seven touchdowns.

Some of the struggles have come from the quarterback situation at Jim Ned as two different players have about equal time. Initially going with an immobile thrower at the position did not produce good results in the first few weeks as the team started 0-3.

The last two games the team has started senior Troy Doran who added an element with his legs at the position and the team has won both of its last two games with him at the helm.

Farmer knows it will take a team effort.

“We are going to have to stop the run and put a lot of people in the box,” Farmer said. “With saying that, we have to read our keys and know our eyes are right so we don’t give up the big play.”

