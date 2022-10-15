Bowie volleyball bounces back with win against Jacksboro

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a good bounce back game by beating Jacksboro at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets 3-0 with only the last set being competitive.

Bowie was coming off a disappointing loss against Henrietta from the previous week. After beating the Lady Cats in four sets the first round of district, Henrietta had come right back to beat the Lady Rabbits in four sets at the Lady Cats home floor.

This was after Bowie had lost only one district match during the first round of district, to the undefeated and state-ranked Holliday team.

There was no letdown from the previous week as Bowie came out and took control in the first two sets. Both were won with little drama at the end with set scores being 25-15 and 25-14.

The third set proved to be a problem when Jacksboro refused to lay down and Bowie took it easy to start off the set.

It went down to the wire and took extra points in a set that could have gone either way. In the end, it was the Lady Rabbits who came out on top, winning 26-24 to win the set and the match 3-0.

No individual statistics were available at press time as the coaching staff has been having technical trouble.

