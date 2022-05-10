Bowie volleyball in second place after first round of district play

The Bowie Lady Rabbits wrapped up the first round of district play against Iowa Park with a win on the road.

The Lady Rabbits won 3-1 against the other district newcomer Lady Hawks team as they stayed in second place in the standings.

Bowie won the first set with little drama 25-15, but Iowa Park would show it was not just going to lay back and get beat. The Lady Hawks won the most competitive set of the match 25-22 to tie the score at 1-1.

That seemed to do the trick for the Lady Rabbits as they regrouped to win set three with a one-sided showing 25-14. Not wanting a let down in set four, the team geared up for Iowa Park’s last gasp to try and force a set five.

It was competitive, but in the end Bowie closed out the set strong, winning 25-20 to win the match 3-1.

