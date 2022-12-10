Bowie volleyball loses at Henrietta 3-1

The Bowie Lady Rabbits started up the second round of district play on Friday and fell at Henrietta in the rematch.

The Lady Cats won 3-1 in a match they mostly controlled for the three sets they won.

The Lady Rabbits came into the match confident after going 5-1 in the first round of district play and only losing to undefeated Holliday.

In the first district game Bowie played Henrietta a few weeks back, the Lady Rabbits had a bad first set before rebounding to win the next three easily.

Before that game even, Bowie had beaten the Lady Cats earlier in the season during a tournament. Henrietta also was sitting in fourth place after losing to City View as well Holliday in the first round of district play.

All of this made last week’s result more shocking. Bowie again had a bad first set against the Lady Cats, losing 25-11.

The second set was a reversal as the Lady Rabbits had everything go their way and won easily 25-14 to tie the score at 1-1.

Instead of keeping or building on that momentum, it instead swung the other way to Henrietta for the next two sets and Bowie never had a chance.

The Lady Cats won 25-15 and 25-9 in the next two sets to win the match 3-1.

