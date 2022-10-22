Bowie volleyball loses at Holliday

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost their rematch against state-ranked Holliday on Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles won in straight sets 3-0 to wrap up the district title, closing the door for the Lady Rabbits pursuit of it.

Bowie came into the match two games back of Holliday, with losses to the Lady Eagles in the first matchup and to Henrietta in the second game.

Holliday was coming in confident, last losing a match in its second tournament back in mid August and last dropping a set in its last tournament in late August.

The Lady Rabbits had bounced back strong since losing to the Lady Cats to start the second round of district play, beating Jacksboro and City View in straight sets leading into the match.

While the first match between the two teams had resulted in Holliday winning in straight sets, Bowie felt pretty good at how it had competed with and made the Lady Eagles work for the win in two of the three sets.

Tuesday’s match was not only on the road, but it was senior night as well in Holliday and the team could lock down the district title with a win.

The first and second sets did not go the Lady Rabbits way with scores being 25-15 and 25-13. The Lady Eagle’s fast offense and big hitters got them the lead early and did not let Bowie catch back up like they did at times in the first match.

Heading into the third set, Bowie gave it its all and competed better than it had. Unfortunately, Holliday was able to close out the competitive set strong, winning 25-20 to wrap up the win.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.