Bulls buck for ABBI title at world finals in Las Vegas next week

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Two Montague County men will travel to the American Bucking Bull Inc. World Finals in Las Vegas this week hoping their bulls come home as winners.

Shannon Brito and Harvey Johnson are excited to have their stock qualify to compete in the finals, and they feel good about their chances to earn some of the top money. For Brito, this is his second year in a row to qualify a bull and for Johnson, it is his first. The finals take place Nov. 1-5.

Johnson is a former law enforcement officer who now serves as precinct one county constable, while Brito is a building contractor. They have been longtime friends, their common link is Johnny Locke, a longtime bucking bull breeder in Nocona who encouraged both men to try their hand in the business.

Brito will be taking Buffalo Joe and Mr. Brightside to the world finals, along with several yearlings. Buffalo Joe is in the running for the world championship for two-year-olds and goes into the finals ranked number eight. Johnson will be taking Showbiz for his first outing at the finals.

Read the full feature on this unique bucking bull competition in your mid-week Bowie News.

Buffalo Joe goes into the ABBI World Finals ranked number eight. (Courtesy photo)