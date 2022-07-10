September 16, 1936 – October 4, 2022

BOWIE – Charles Everett Wallace, 86, passed away on Oct. 4, 2022.

A graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m. on October 8, at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.

Charles was born in Hamburg, MS on Sept. 16, 1936, to Everett and Ruth Wallace. He was raised in Natchez and attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, MS. He later transferred on a football scholarship and graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio.

After accepting a position with Continental Emsco Company, he and his former wife Kathryne Decell Massey established their home in Winnsboro, TX with their three sons, Ward, Chuck and Wes. They later moved to Bowie where son Chris was born. Charles built a lasting legacy for the Wallace family in Bowie. He was a member and former Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church Bowie.

A successful small businessman for more than five decades, Charles was the founder and owner of Wise Supply Company, Inc. in Bowie. He was a past president of Bowie Rotary Club and Top of the Lake Country Club, a long-time member of the Texas Independent Producers and Royal Owners (TIPRO) and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), as well as the Texas Association of Business. During his 55 years in Bowie, he and the company supported many local charitable and philanthropic programs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Wallace and Ruth Whitehead Wallace; sister, Patty Byrd; niece, Carman Byrd and brothers-in-law, Jack Byrd and Wendell Powell.

He is survived by his sister, Darlene Powell of Ferriday, Louisiana.

Charles was so proud of the numerous professional and personal accomplishments of his family including four sons, Ward Wallace and wife Julie, Chuck Wallace and wife Terri, Wes Wallace and wife Mitzi, all of Bowie and Chris Wallace, Irving; nine grandchildren, Blake Wallace (Tiffany), Lindsey, Jayla Minyard (Kyle), Shelbi Wallace Wood (Nathan), Chelsey Henry (Riley), all of Bowie, Karli Hudson, Northlake, Kyle Hudson, Cleburne, Kelli Wallace, Bowie, Levi Wallace and Madison Wallace both of Fort Worth; nine great-grandchildren, Banks Everett Wallace, Beckett Wood, Blakley Thompson, Garyson Minyard, Marley Austin, Everley, Jake and West-Lee Henry and Amelia Wallace; nieces, Allison (Cookie), Byrd Atkinson (Glenn), Natchez, MS, Rhonda Powell Lewis (Brian), Ferriday, LA, Wendy Powell Moon (Toby), Minden, TX and their families.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund and to the Bowie Educational Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home.

