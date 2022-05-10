Chicken and Bread Days welcomes fall; Fiddlers set new record

Beautiful fall weather welcomed a huge crowd to the 27th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival with classic cars, music and festival-goers filling the downtown streets.

“It was a perfect fall weekend in Bowie, Texas, to be celebrating our heritage and our community,” Cindy Roller, executive director of the Bowie Community Development Board, said. “However, none of this would even be possible without the assistance of our wonderful volunteers, elected officials, city administration, department heads and staff, all our sponsors, businesses and organizations, our families and – of course – all of those in attendance. These activities take months to plan and most of all teamwork – back-to-back events is not an easy task. The best reward is to see the smiles and the enjoyment. Our appreciation goes out to everyone on the successful weekend.”

The festival weekend opened Friday night with the Sip and Stroll with Me.

