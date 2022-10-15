City staff, councilors attend TML conference

Several members of City of Bowie City Council and staff represented at Texas Municipal League conference in San Antonio last week.

The event hosted a new record of attendees at 3,500 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on the Riverwalk. Dr. Rick Rigsby was the opening speaker with an inspirational theme about the responsibilities of leaders in an uncertain time.

The 110th annual conference and exhibition highlighted topics such as shop local efforts, grants, water issues, collaborating, focus on rural communities, cybersecurity, and quality of life.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.