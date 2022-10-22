Commissioners meet on Monday

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. for an assorted agenda of topics.

The roofing estimate for the Montague County jail submitted by Lydick-Hooks Roofing of Wichita Falls will be reviewed. The sheriff’s office also will ask to approve a donation of $10,000 from the Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation.

The court will consider leasing county-owned land located on Farm-to-Market 455. Several property-related topics will be discussed.

