Commissioners meet on Monday

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. for an assorted agenda of topics.
The roofing estimate for the Montague County jail submitted by Lydick-Hooks Roofing of Wichita Falls will be reviewed. The sheriff’s office also will ask to approve a donation of $10,000 from the Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation.
The court will consider leasing county-owned land located on Farm-to-Market 455. Several property-related topics will be discussed.
Read the full story on the agenda in the weekend Bowie News.
